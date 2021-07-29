Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Down 5.8%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 110,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,635,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after acquiring an additional 853,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

