Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFRGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of SFRGY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.