San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.45. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 144,531 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.98% and a return on equity of 208.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

