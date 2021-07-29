Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is benefiting from favorable demand trends for poultry products from foodservice customers, as things have been opening up and restaurant traffic is picking up. Such trends worked well for the company during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, wherein the top and the bottom lines increased year over year. Moreover, the quarterly performance gained from export demand recovery, driven by higher crude oil prices and strong liquidity. The company continues to invest in boosting offerings as well as overall product processing capacity. However, escalated feed costs have continued to put pressure on the company, as seen during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. In fact, management anticipates feed grain prices to be higher in the second half of fiscal 2021.”

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.