Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Stephens

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

