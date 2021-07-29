SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Up 2.1%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.60 and last traded at $141.56. 1,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 653,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.66.
Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.
The company has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
About SAP (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
