SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Up 2.1%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.60 and last traded at $141.56. 1,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 653,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

The company has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

