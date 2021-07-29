Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.92.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

