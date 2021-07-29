Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 701.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,179,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 417,527 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.95.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

