Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 148 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Public Storage by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Public Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

NYSE PSA opened at $313.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $186.23 and a twelve month high of $315.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

