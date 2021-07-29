Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 300 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.