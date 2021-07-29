Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after buying an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after buying an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

PTON stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 196.65 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $1,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $31,347,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 913,100 shares worth $101,899,388. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.