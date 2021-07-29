Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $187,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after buying an additional 3,451,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 1,456,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

