Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 166.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

