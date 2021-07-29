Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $87.18 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

