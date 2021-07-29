Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE opened at $33.96 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

