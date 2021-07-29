Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $143,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,745 shares of company stock valued at $102,518,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $243.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $187.37 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.