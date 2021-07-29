Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 640 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

