SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $340.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 276.68 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $342.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.18.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

