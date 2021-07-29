Schindler’s (SHLAF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $315.14 price objective on Schindler and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.07.

Schindler has a 1-year low of $249.25 and a 1-year high of $326.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.05.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

