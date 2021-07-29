Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $29.03 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.01.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $29.32 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.