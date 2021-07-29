Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.22. 5,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 282,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 635,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after purchasing an additional 390,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

