Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

