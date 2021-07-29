Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 16,968 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and have sold 104,913 shares worth $1,052,618. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.12. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

