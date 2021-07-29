Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,146 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Assurant were worth $154,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.20 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

