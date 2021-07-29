Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467,187 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $122,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 406,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,512,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

