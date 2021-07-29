Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 99,643 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.70% of HUTCHMED worth $113,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 183,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.01. 2,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,602. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

