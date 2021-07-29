Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 23,274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,274 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $134,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.03. 386,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.