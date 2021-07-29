Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 23,571 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Target were worth $106,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Target by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 357.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Target by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 30,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

