Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 46,580 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,580 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.14% of Balchem worth $86,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $51,943,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after buying an additional 104,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.07. 45,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.30. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $134.58. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

