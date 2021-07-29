Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $47.84. 17,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.