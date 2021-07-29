Science Group (LON:SAG) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON SAG opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.78. The company has a market cap of £183.52 million and a P/E ratio of 27.94. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 467 ($6.10).

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

