Science Group (LON:SAG) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON SAG opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.78. The company has a market cap of £183.52 million and a P/E ratio of 27.94. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 467 ($6.10).
Science Group Company Profile
