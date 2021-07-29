Scotiabank Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

