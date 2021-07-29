Scotiabank Comments on Celanese Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.22.

Shares of CE opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $93.36 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Celanese by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $641,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

