Scotiabank Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$121.70.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. CGI has a 52-week low of C$80.29 and a 52-week high of C$116.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.