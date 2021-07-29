Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $177,318.34 and approximately $6.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,476,118 coins and its circulating supply is 17,676,118 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.