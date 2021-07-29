Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after buying an additional 218,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $5,365,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

