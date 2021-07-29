Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 303,480 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.56% of Seagate Technology worth $97,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,322 shares of company stock worth $10,713,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

