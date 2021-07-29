Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

