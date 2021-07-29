Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2,354.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $34,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

