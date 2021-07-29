Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,301. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.63.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

