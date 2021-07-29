Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.43. 12,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,705. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.