ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

