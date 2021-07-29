Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Sells £475,289.42 in Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

James Bowling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Severn Trent alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of Severn Trent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total value of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 2,755 ($35.99) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,565.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.09. Severn Trent Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,764 ($36.11).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.