SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 242.0% from the June 30th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOC stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. SGOCO Group has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

