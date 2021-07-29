Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,640. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.90.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

