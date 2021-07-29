Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $120,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,783,000 after buying an additional 276,187 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,826,000 after buying an additional 281,731 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,401,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.65.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,538.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,399.58. The company has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.53, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

