Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,650.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,523.65.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,538.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,399.58. Shopify has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.53, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Shopify by 18.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

