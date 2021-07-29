Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,800.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,523.65.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,538.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,399.58. Shopify has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

