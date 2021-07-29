Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Increases By 135.7%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the June 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Borqs Technologies by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

