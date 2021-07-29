Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Increases By 236.5%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 122,574 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

